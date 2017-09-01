Panhandle Post

Amber Alert Seeking Four Children

  • A child has been abducted from Omaha in/near Eastern Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is looking for a child who was last seen at 4115 S. 37th Street and is believed to be in danger. The child’s name is Michayla Brummett. She is a 13 old female, with Black hair that was last seen wearing Black Leggings.The child may be in the company of #1. Michael Brummett, W/M, DOB 02/03/1970, 5 ft 5 in, 200 lbs. #2. Brenda Brummett – W/F, DOB 07/19/1983, 5 ft 9 in, 150 lbs.. They may be traveling in a Unknown year, White Chevy Cavalier (style) 4dr, Nebraska plates, unknown balance – Rust spot on drivers side wheel well, and a dent on the drivers side trunk area. that was last seen heading Departed from 4115 S. 37th Street Omaha at high rate of speed, direction of travel unknown
  • A child has been abducted from Omaha in/near Eastern Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is looking for a child who was last seen at 4115 S. 37th Street and is believed to be in danger. The child’s name is Michael Brummett.He is a 13 old male, with Black hair that was last seen wearing White Shorts.The child may be in the company of #1. Michael Brummett, W/M, DOB 02/03/1970, 5 ft 5 in, 200 lbs. #2. Brenda Brummett – W/F, DOB 07/19/1983, 5 ft 9 in, 150 lbs.. They may be traveling in a Unknown year, White Chevy Cavalier (style) 4dr, Nebraska plates, unknown balance – Rust spot on drivers side wheel well, and a dent on the drivers side trunk area. that was last seen heading Departed from 4115 S. 37th Street Omaha at high rate of speed, direction of travel unknown.
  • A child has been abducted from Omaha in/near Eastern Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is looking for a child who was last seen at 4115 S. 37th Street and is believed to be in danger. The child’s name is Miley Brummett.The child is a 7 old, with Black hair that was last seen wearing Purple pants, White short-sleeve shirt.The child may be in the company of #1. Michael Brummett, W/M, DOB 02/03/1970, 5 ft 5 in, 200 lbs. #2. Brenda Brummett – W/F, DOB 07/19/1983, 5 ft 9 in, 150 lbs.. They may be traveling in a Unknown year, White Chevy Cavalier (style) 4dr, Nebraska plates, unknown balance – Rust spot on drivers side wheel well, and a dent on the drivers side trunk area. that was last seen heading Departed from 4115 S. 37th Street Omaha at high rate of speed, direction of travel unknown.
  • A child has been abducted from Omaha in/near Eastern Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is looking for a child who was last seen at 4115 S. 37th Street and is believed to be in danger. The child’s name is Kaleb Brummett.The child is a 12 old, with Black hair that was last seen wearing Jeans.The child may be in the company of #1. Michael Brummett, W/M, DOB 02/03/1970, 5 ft 5 in, 200 lbs. #2. Brenda Brummett – W/F, DOB 07/19/1983, 5 ft 9 in, 150 lbs.. They may be traveling in a Unknown year, White Chevy Cavalier (style) 4dr, Nebraska plates, unknown balance – Rust spot on drivers side wheel well, and a dent on the drivers side trunk area. that was last seen heading Departed from 4115 S. 37th Street Omaha at high rate of speed, direction of travel unknown.

 

