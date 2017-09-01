Amber Alert Seeking Four Children

- A child has been abducted from Omaha in/near Eastern Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is looking for a child who was last seen at 4115 S. 37th Street and is believed to be in danger. The child’s name is Michayla Brummett. She is a 13 old female, with Black hair that was last seen wearing Black Leggings.The child may be in the company of #1. Michael Brummett, W/M, DOB 02/03/1970, 5 ft 5 in, 200 lbs. #2. Brenda Brummett – W/F, DOB 07/19/1983, 5 ft 9 in, 150 lbs.. They may be traveling in a Unknown year, White Chevy Cavalier (style) 4dr, Nebraska plates, unknown balance – Rust spot on drivers side wheel well, and a dent on the drivers side trunk area. that was last seen heading Departed from 4115 S. 37th Street Omaha at high rate of speed, direction of travel unknown
- A child has been abducted from Omaha in/near Eastern Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is looking for a child who was last seen at 4115 S. 37th Street and is believed to be in danger. The child’s name is Michael Brummett.He is a 13 old male, with Black hair that was last seen wearing White Shorts.The child may be in the company of #1. Michael Brummett, W/M, DOB 02/03/1970, 5 ft 5 in, 200 lbs. #2. Brenda Brummett – W/F, DOB 07/19/1983, 5 ft 9 in, 150 lbs.. They may be traveling in a Unknown year, White Chevy Cavalier (style) 4dr, Nebraska plates, unknown balance – Rust spot on drivers side wheel well, and a dent on the drivers side trunk area. that was last seen heading Departed from 4115 S. 37th Street Omaha at high rate of speed, direction of travel unknown.
- A child has been abducted from Omaha in/near Eastern Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is looking for a child who was last seen at 4115 S. 37th Street and is believed to be in danger. The child’s name is Miley Brummett.The child is a 7 old, with Black hair that was last seen wearing Purple pants, White short-sleeve shirt.The child may be in the company of #1. Michael Brummett, W/M, DOB 02/03/1970, 5 ft 5 in, 200 lbs. #2. Brenda Brummett – W/F, DOB 07/19/1983, 5 ft 9 in, 150 lbs.. They may be traveling in a Unknown year, White Chevy Cavalier (style) 4dr, Nebraska plates, unknown balance – Rust spot on drivers side wheel well, and a dent on the drivers side trunk area. that was last seen heading Departed from 4115 S. 37th Street Omaha at high rate of speed, direction of travel unknown.
- A child has been abducted from Omaha in/near Eastern Nebraska. The Omaha Police Department is looking for a child who was last seen at 4115 S. 37th Street and is believed to be in danger. The child’s name is Kaleb Brummett.The child is a 12 old, with Black hair that was last seen wearing Jeans.The child may be in the company of #1. Michael Brummett, W/M, DOB 02/03/1970, 5 ft 5 in, 200 lbs. #2. Brenda Brummett – W/F, DOB 07/19/1983, 5 ft 9 in, 150 lbs.. They may be traveling in a Unknown year, White Chevy Cavalier (style) 4dr, Nebraska plates, unknown balance – Rust spot on drivers side wheel well, and a dent on the drivers side trunk area. that was last seen heading Departed from 4115 S. 37th Street Omaha at high rate of speed, direction of travel unknown.
Comments
Rachel Lewis says
Thank you for info. Hope everyone keeps eyes open.