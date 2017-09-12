Alzheimer’s Walk Raises Over $14,000 In Alliance

Residents of Alliance and surrounding areas joined the Alzheimer’s Association

Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease on September 9,

2017 at Highland Park Care Center in Alliance, NE. Participants raised more than

$14,000 to fund Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

“Alliance residents rallied together to show their dedication to ending Alzheimer’s

disease at this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Erinn Drouin, Walk Director

for the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. “Dedicated volunteers and

businesses worked together to make this event special for all participants. The

event was filled with poignant personal stories and energy to continue to fight to

end this disease.”

DeeDee Brehm, event chair, led the top fundraising team at this year’s Walk to

End Alzheimer’s, raising over $2,000. She and her team have been the one of

the event’s top fundraising teams for three years.

The event was generously sponsored by several local organizations and

businesses, including Runza, Highland Park Care Center, Dave’s Pharmacy, and

KCOW Radio, among many others. Free musical entertainment was provided by

KCOW Radio. Blanche Randolph, a local family caregiver, shared her personal

story of how Alzheimer’s has impacted her and her family.

In Nebraska alone, there are more than 33,000 people living with the disease

and 82,000 caregivers. In the United States, more than 5 million Americans are

living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in and the only

disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even

slowed. Additionally, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to

people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Donations are being collected through December 15, 2017 at

alz.org/walk.