Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group To Begin In Alliance (Audio)

Beginning in January 2018, the Alzheimer’s Association will offer a new caregiver support group in Scottsbluff. The group will meet on the fourth Thursday of each month from 6:00 – 7:00 PM at the Box Butte General Hospital, located at 2101 Box Butte Avenue in Alliance. This free support opportunity will be facilitated by committed area professionals dedicated to providing education and support for families impacted by dementia.

Other support group options are available in other communities as well. For details, visit alz.org/nebraska.

In order to more effectively empower and assist caregivers, providing education and support after a diagnosis is crucial. Alzheimer’s Association services allow families impacted to further understand a diagnosis, to employ strategic and thoughtful planning for the next phase of their lives, and to connect with others who are experiencing similar circumstances for support and social engagement.

“In communities that offer support groups, community members and health professionals turn to these groups to ensure caregivers do not feel isolated and feel empowered by education and support from peers,” said Diane Hendricks, LCSW of the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter. “Caregivers soon discover through support groups that education and information provide the tools to help on their path.”



For more information about support groups, please contact our 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 or visit alz.org. Registration for these sessions is not required, but interested participants are encouraged to call in advance to ensure meeting details have remained the same.

In the state of Nebraska, 33,000 individuals are living with a form of dementia, which equates to 12% of the senior population in the state. In addition, 81,000 individuals serve as voluntary caregivers with a total valued cost of care exceeding 1.1 billion dollars annually in Nebraska alone. Experts predict that by 2025, 40,000 Nebraska seniors will be living with dementia. Alzheimer’s disease continues to be the sixth leading cause of death in the state.

The Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter serves all 93 counties in Nebraska. In addition to offering free education and support services, the Chapter also raises money for local and national research efforts through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and The Longest Day events. Staff and volunteers also work together to encourage state legislators to make Alzheimer’s disease a priority in the state by increasing funding for the disease.



The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s.

On Thursday morning Elizabeth Chentland, Regional Director of Communications for the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, spoke with Eagle Radio about the support group: