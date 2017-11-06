Alzheimer’s Association To Offer Free Presentation At Prairie Pine Lodge In Chadron



The Alzheimer’s Association will be presenting an education session entitled “Know the Ten Signs” at Prairie Pine Lodge in Chadron on November 16, 2017 between 10:00 – 11:00 AM. In this one-hour session, participants will learn how early detection gives individuals a chance to begin drug therapy, enroll in clinical studies and plan for the future. We’ll separate myth from reality and address commonly-held fears about Alzheimer’s in America. The program is free and open to the public. A free, light supper will be served. For more information or to register, please call 800.292.3900.



Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. For more information, call our 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900 or visit alz.org.

The Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter serves all 93 counties in Nebraska. In addition to offering free education and support services, the Chapter also raises money for local and national research efforts through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and The Longest Day events. Staff and volunteers also work together to encourage state legislators to make Alzheimer’s disease a priority in the state by increasing funding for the disease.