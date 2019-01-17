Alyssa Maureen Mazanec, 6 year old daughter of Lee and Christine Mazanec, passed

away January 14, 2019.

She was born on July 11, 2012 in Aberdeen, SD and was in kindergarten at Hemingford

Elementary School. Alyssa loved to read and color and be with her classmates at school.

She always wanted to play with her brother, sisters and her cousin, Maddison who

was also her best friend along with one of the other neighbors at the apartments. She

also loved to hold her baby sister.

Alyssa is survived by her parents, her sisters and brother, Liza, Korbin, Amber and

Rachel, her grandparents, Dennis and Nancy Mazanec and Maureen Nikont

of Hemingford and Tim and Nancy Fredrick of Aberdeen, SD and great-grandmother,

Judith Fredrick. She was met in heaven with her great-grandparents, Arnold and

Rachel Mazanec and Arthur Fredrick along with great-aunts and great-uncles and

two special cousins she now gets to finally meet.

The family will establish a memorial for a future designation. Memorials may be sent in

care of the family to 6562 Brown Road, Hemingford, NE 69348.

Funeral services will be Monday, January 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Hemingford

Congregational Church with Reverend Russ Seger officiating. Burial will be in the

Hemingford Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, January 20 from 1-5 p.m. at the

Bates-Gould Funeral Home in Hemingford.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.