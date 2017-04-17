Alvin J. Kresl, 80, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Good Samaritan Health Care Center in Alliance.

He was born on the family farm on November 19, 1936 to Mike and Anna (Sup) Kresl. He graduated in 1954 from Hemingford High School.

In November 1955 he entered into the U.S. Navy where he served in the submarine division on the USS Baya. After completion of his military duty he returned to the family farm where he farmed and ranched until his death.

On October 11, 1958 he married Wilma Hafendreadl. To this union they raised a daughter, Toni and a son, Mike.

Some of Alvin’s best times came from his love to fish, hunt and being outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma, his daughter, Toni and husband, Dave Buskirk and his son, Mike and wife Julie Kresl all of Hemingford, his 3 grandsons and 5 great-grandchildren, Tim and Kristen Buskirk and their children, Caden and Brynn, Travis and Courtney Buskirk and their sons, Jack and Barrett and Andy and Samantha Kresl and their daughter, Joeie. He is also survived by 5 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 3 brothers.

Memorial services will be Tuesday, April 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel in Alliance with Pastor Jim West officiating. Burial with military honors will be in the Hemingford Cemetery.

The family would prefer memorials in lieu of flowers be given to the Hemingford Volunteer Firefighters Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.