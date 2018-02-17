Alpha Zeta In Alliance Accepting Scholarships For Females

Alpha Zeta, a chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa in Alliance, NE, an international honorary women’s educators’ sorority, is accepting scholarship applications for a Box Butte County female graduate who is majoring in Education and will be student teaching during the 2018-2019 school year. All applications must be received by May 1. For a scholarship application or more information, please contact Bridget Johnston at 760-1308 / bjohnston@apschools.org or Katie Bloyd at 760-8918 / kbloyd@apschools.org.