ALLO Donates Over $12,000 to APS, Education Program Completes Third Year

For the third consecutive year, ALLO Communications has supported local schools with its ALLO for Education referral program. Over the program’s three-year history, ALLO has contributed more than $100,000 in donations to local schools in Alliance, Bridgeport, Gering, Ogallala, North Platte, and Scottsbluff. According to the Allo Fiber facebook page, “We were thrilled to present a check to Alliance Public Schools recently for $12,650.”

“ALLO believes in giving back to the communities we serve and what better way than to support the local schools,” ALLO President Brad Moline said. In 2014 donations totaled over $19,000 and in 2015 ALLO aimed to surpass the previous year’s donations and succeeded with more than $30,000 in donations.

For each new customer who chose ALLO high-speed internet, TV or phone service between July and September of 2016, ALLO donated $50 to the school of the customer’s choosing. In addition to the school donation, current ALLO customers were eligible to receive a $50 bill credit for referring a friendn to new ALLO service.

“Technology plays a vital role in the lives of our students, our schools, and our local communities. ALLO’s all-fiber network offers unmatched speed, giving students the opportunity to explore far beyond the walls of their school,” Moline said.

Moline stated that, “Based on the results, our communities have proven they want to invest in their schools.” This year, donations across all ALLO communities totaled over $50,000.

ALLO Communications provides business and residential communications and entertainment services including internet, television and telephone services to communities across Nebraska. ALLO, headquartered in Imperial, has deployed an all-fiber gigabit network in Alliance, Bridgeport, Gering, Ogallala, North Platte and Scottsbluff.