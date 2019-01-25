ALLO Communications to assist federal workers

LINCOLN – ALLO Communications, a Nelnet company, announced “hassle-free” relief for furloughed and working without pay federal workers. ALLO will allow qualified federal employees to defer payments on ALLO’s nationally ranked internet, TV and phone service until the federal government has re-opened.

“ALLO’s associates recognize the financial and emotional impact on the 420,000 working without pay as well as the 380,000 furloughed workers and their families,” said Brad Moline, President of ALLO. “We are here to help our Nebraska and Colorado federal workers stay connected during this difficult time.”

ALLO’s deferred payment offer is available to new and existing customers with federal employee status in Alliance, Bridgeport, Gering, Hastings, Lincoln, North Platte, Ogallala, and Scottsbluff, Nebraska and Fort Morgan, Colorado.

Federal workers are encouraged to call (855) 559-2708 or visit their local ALLO store to speak to one of ALLO’s friendly customer service agents to coordinate a hassle-free arrangement.