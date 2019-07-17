Alliance’s Conley wins award from Nebraska Arts Council

The Nebraska Arts Council is partnering with West Nebraska Community College to sponsor Nebraska’s Panhandle Arts Conference at the WNCC campus.
The conference is for arts professionals including artists, board members, community leaders, volunteers and administrators. The conference is designed to provide inspiration, networking opportunities, hands-on workshops, and artist showcases.
The conference will be held July 25 at WNCC in Scottsbluff. Registration is now open online, If you need to register by phone, call 402-595-2122 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
Every two years, the Nebraska Arts Council presents the Governor’s Arts Awards to artists, patrons and organizations who have made a significant contribution to the cultural landscape of Nebraska. Now, we want to recognize some of the people who make the arts happen—behind the scenes—BiTSy.
These awards are voted on by the staff of the Arts Council, because we see the hard work and dedication that goes unnoticed for the most part. There are no categories for these awards, just reasons as to why we feel the award was deserved.
BiTSy Award Winner – Kyren Conley
Conley is an exellent example of the next generation of arts administrators, she is the newly appointed Executive Director at the Carnegie Arts Center in Alliance. Her ideas for community engagement are breaking down barriers, and are spreading through the community.
