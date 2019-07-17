Alliance’s Conley wins award from Nebraska Arts Council

The Nebraska Arts Council is partnering with West Nebraska Community College to sponsor Nebraska’s Panhandle Arts Conference at the WNCC campus.

The conference is for arts professionals including artists, board members, community leaders, volunteers and administrators. The conference is designed to provide inspiration, networking opportunities, hands-on workshops, and artist showcases.

The conference will be held July 25 at WNCC in Scottsbluff. Registration is now open online, If you need to register by phone, call 402-595-2122 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.