Alliance’s Austin Luger Named To Coaches Association All Star Game

Alliance Senior Austin Luger has been selected to play in the Nebraska Coaches Association Boys All Star Basketball Game. The game will be played on July 24, 2017 at Lincoln North Star High School as part of the annual Coaches Clinic that is put on by the NCA. The Girls All Star Game will be played first at 6 pm (CT) with the Boys Game to follow around 8 pm (CT).

Austin helped to lead Alliance High School to the Class B State Tournament this past season. The Bulldogs defeated Platteview 65-60 in the opening round, before losing to eventual State Champion Gretna in the semi-finals. Alliance finished 20-6 and was ranked #4 in the Lincoln Journal/Star and #9 in the Omaha World Herald following the State Tournament. Austin was named to the Class B All-Tournament Team and was a First Team Class B All-State selection by the Journal/Star and a 2nd Team All State Selection by the Omaha World Herald. This past season Austin averaged 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska/Kearney and play basketball. Listed below are the players selected for this years Boys NCA All Star Game.

2017 NCA Boys Basketball All Stars

RED TEAM

Head Coach Tom Leininger, Aurora

Assistant Coach Tyler Stuck, Beatrice

BLUE TEAM

Head Coach Terry Comstock, South Sioux City

Assistant Coach Dave Kuhlen, Wauneta-Palisade

Players

Pete Ackerman Lincoln East G/F

Ayo Akiawole Papillion-La Vista G

Tilden Bardsley Beatrice G

David Bohlen Adams Central G

Trey Brown Gretna F/P

Greg Gaston Wauneta-Palisade G

Dawson Graham Gothenberg G

Jaxon Harre Millard South G/F

Brady Holtmeier Kearney Catholic G/F

Zach Imig Gretna G

Travis Larson Norfolk G

Tommy Leininger Aurora G

Eric Lenear Bellevue East G

Austin Luger Alliance F/P

Hayden Miller Lourdes Central Catholic G

Caleb Rihanek West Boyd G/F

Jake Ruzicka Wahoo G/F

Jaxon Simons Bishop Neumann G

Isaac Simpson Papillion-La Vista South G/F

Logan Strom Norfolk F/P

Dalton Taylor Columbus Scotus F

Jake Techmeier Kearney G

Noah Valasek Riverside G

Shae Wyatt Millard West G

The Nebraska Coaches Association also sponsors an All-Star Volleyball and Softball Game the same week.

34th Annual NCA Girls’ Volleyball Match

Tuesday, July 25th, 2017, 7:00 p.m. (CT)

Lincoln North Star High School. Sidney High School Volleyball Coach Sarah Wilson will be the Head Coach for the Red Team. The Red Raiders Madison Porter has been selected to play in the match.

13th Annual NCA All-Star Softball Game

Wednesday, July 26th, 2017, TBA

UNL’s Bowlin Field