Alliance’s 150th Statehood Celebration Events, Feb. 25th – March 1st



According to the Alliance 150th Event Director Becky Herian,”Alliance’s 150th Statehood Celebration will take place from February 25th to March 1, 2017.”

“Newberry’s will be the place to be Saturday February 25th where people can meet, have fun, a delicious meal and be entertained.

-5:00 for a social time together,

-6:00 will be the time when delicious heavy Hors,d’oeuvres, refreshments and dessert will be served.

Kalin Krohe Reference will perform selections from his new album, Bird or Machine recorded and produced in Nashville November of 2016 with members of the band The Outer Vibe.

– 7:00 The Alliance Line: Riding the Rails Through History produced by and performed by Main Street Players. The actors will travel the train thrilling the audience with historical vignettes that will create laughter, emotion, and appreciation for the Alliance area from, Grand Lake days to the present.

– So buy your tickets, $25.00 each at the Chamber of Commerce office, Newberry’s, Knight Museum, YMCA, or from Alliance Statehood Celebration committee members, Becky Herian, Elaine Bleisch, Kendra Schott, and Linda Leisy.

Seek the Sign Contest will be from Saturday, February 25- noon March 1.

– Citizens will have the opportunity to seek answers to questions to find one of five outstanding designed plaques unique to Alliance and Nebraska Statehood that will be very appealing in anyone’s home or yard. -Winners will be awarded their prize and $50.00 in Chamber Bucks at the Alliance Statehood Celebration Birthday Bash to be held Wednesday March 1 from 3:30-6:00 at Knight Museum.

On March 1, statehood day, Alliance Area Schools are creating memorable statehood day celebrations for students within their building. Stay tuned to area schools to hear their plans. Examples:

–Early Childhood Center will wear husker gear, bake a Nebraska birthday cake and learn their address including the state they live in.

Emerson Elementary will participate in grade-level rotations for the morning and participate in activities such as learning about and making Nebraska products, They’ll make play-dough using Kool-aid. They’ll participate in Arbor Day activities, and Honey Bee activities, after all that is our state insect. They’ll play Nebraska Jeopardy, make a Ne placemat and have beading activities. Students will play pioneer games, explore Project Wild, and Sandhills activities. A Nebraska feast is planned. Cupcakes and Kool-Aid will be served.

Grandview Elementary will kick off their celebration with Native American music followed by seven other presenters. Their presentations will include story telling, Science of popcorn in Nebraska, Game and Parks Presentation and others. The school will end with Native American music and dancers. Grandview students will prerecord Nebraska facts/trivia to be broadcast over 105.6 prior to March 1st.

Alliance Middle School eighth period classes will put together collections of one hundred fifty items. The collection displays will be judged at the end of the day and prizes given. At a later time the collections will be viewed at Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. Other happenings that day include playing a game created by staff based on facts about Nebraska. The day will end with birthday cupcakes.

Alliance High School art students will present an art show in different mediums celebrating the 150th Anniversary of Nebraska Statehood at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. The art show will be exhibited throughout Alliance’s 150th Statehood Celebration.

Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran School will begin celebrating February 28th with local musicians teaching trail songs and pioneer dances. On March 1st the students will circulate through four stations which include studying mammals, learning about Native Americans across Nebraska and Cowboy Poetry as well as what school was like in pioneer times.

The grand finale’ of Alliance’s 150th Statehood Celebration will be a Birthday Bash at Knight Museum from 3:30-6:00. Free birthday cake and refreshments will be served and entertainment by Shane Keane will enhance the party. The five Seek the Sign prizes and Chamber Bucks will be awarded at 5:30 P.M.”