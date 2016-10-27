Alliance Expecting Thousands, 2017 Solar Eclipse Lodging Informational Meetings

The Alliance 2017 Solar Eclipse Committee will host two informational meetings regarding lodging options in our community. Anyone interested in renting their home, apartment, land, camping site or other options suitable for lodging during the weekend of August 18 – 21, 2017 is encouraged to attend. The sessions will be held Thursday, November 3 at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 5 at 3:00 p.m. at the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center.

Alliance is expecting thousands of visitors during the Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017. These meetings will provide an opportunity to learn about taxes and special accommodations in accordance with City ordinances for this event. Volunteers will be available to answer questions and guide community members that wish to list their residence on secure home rental sites. An informational flyer will be provided for residents who may wish to sign their homes up for rental at a later date. For more information, please contact Kevin Howard, Alliance Visitors Bureau.