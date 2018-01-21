Alliance Wrestlers Compete at Chadron Invitational

The Alliance Bulldog Wrestling team competed in the annual 2- day Chadron Invitational January 19-20 at Chadron State College. The Bulldogs finished 2nd in the team standings with 186 points. Valentine High School won the team title scoring 192.5.

Individual placers for Alliance

106 Paul Ruff, 2nd. 113 Tyson Knaub, 4th. 120 Evan Steggs, 2nd. 126 Jaxon Minnick, 6th. 132 Asa Johnson, 5th. 138 Kyson Harris, 6th. 145 Jorgen Johnson, 1st. 152 Braydon Wilson, 5th. 160 Lane Applegarth, 2nd. 182 Matthew Escamilla, 6th. 220 Baily Hood, 3rd.

Team Standings—1, Valentine 192.5; 2, Alliance, 186; 3, Casper Natrona, 170,5; 4, Bridgeport, 146.5; 5, Gering, 126; 6, Morrill, 121; 7, Bennett County, S.D., 104; 8, Chadron, 102; 9, Ogallala, 98; 10, Hot Springs, S.D., 86; 11, Gordon-Rushville, 71.5; 12, Hemingford, 57; 13, Bayard, 55.5; 14, Chase County, 52; 15, Crawford, 49; 16, Mitchell, 35; 17, Newell, S.D., 18; 18, Pine Ridge, S.D., 17; 19, Hay Springs, 8; 20, Little Wound, 5; 21, Minatare, 2.

Alliance is scheduled to host Gering in their final home dual of the season on Tuesday, January 23 at 6 pm. Alliance will travel to the McCook Duals on Friday, January 26.