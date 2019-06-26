Alliance will conduct maintenance on Emergency Sirens

The Alliance Police Department Communications Center will be performing maintenance on the radio which initiates the Outdoor Warning Sirens (tornado sirens).

A Service Company from Scottsbluff will be in Alliance Thursday, June 27, 2019 to trouble shoot and perform repairs. Some testing of equipment will be conducted which could set off the sirens. Please do not be alarmed if you hear the Emergency sirens sounding. These sirens are tested normally every third Wednesday at noon.

Police Chief John Kiss and Emergency Manager Troy Shoemaker of the Alliance Fire Department, thanks Alliance citizens for their cooperation and patience.