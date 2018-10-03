Alliance Welcomes New Deputy City Manager Jeff Sprock (Full Council Audio)

The Alliance City Council met on Tuesday evening at 7pm. There were contribution agreements approved for Box Butte Development Corporation, Alliance Chamber of Commerce, Keep Alliance Beautiful, and Heartland Expressway.

Council spoke about a request from Scott Bolinger on the City’s snow removal policy. You can hear that discussion below. Council approved the proposed City Council 2019 meeting schedule.

There was a resolution for the preliminary plat request of Ackerman Farms Inc. This will subdivide a 4.26 acre tract from a quarter section of land to sell to the adjacent homeowner. This was approved.

The new Deputy City Manager Employment Agreement of Jeff Sprock was approved. Sprock will begin duties for the City in November. Panhandle Post, KCOW, Double Q Country, and B94.7 welcome him to the community.

A resolution was approved for Utility Support with the Village of Hemingford for utility services when the Hemingford community is in need.