Alliance Welcomes Husker Nation Tour

Western Nebraska rolled out the welcome mat for the 2018 Husker Nation Tour. University of Nebraska Director of Athletics, Bill Moos, Head Football Coach Scott Frost and Associate Athletic Director Matt Davison spent Monday morning in the Scottsbluff/Gering area and then held a late afternoon get together in Alliance. Monday was the first of a 2-day, 26 stop, tour across the State, for Cornhusker Coaches and Administrators.

The tour is sponsored by First National Bank and drew a crowd estimated at 400+ for the event held outdoors in downtown Alliance. First National Bank personal served Fairbury “Frost Dogs” to those who attended. Fairbury is the official Hot Dog served at Memorial Stadium on game days.

Matt Davison spoke about growing up in small town Tecumseh, in southeast Nebraska, and being a die hard Husker fan. Davison said his 4 years in the Nebraska program were the best years of his life. He then introduced AD Bill Moos, who spoke to Husker fans about his roots in western Nebraska. Moos said his great-grandmother had homesteaded in the Ogallala area where she met his great-grandfather. They had nine children which included his grandfather, William Moos, who Bill is named after, and settled in the Big Springs area. So coming to Nebraska was like getting back to his roots. Moos talked about growing up and working on the family wheat and ranching operation in Washington and then owning and operating his own ranch. He was Athletic Director at the University of Montana, then moved on to Oregon, where he was Athletic Director from 1995 to 2007. He then decided to leave and give his full attention to the “Special K” ranch…named after Wife Kendra. Moos got a big laugh when he made the comment…at this point “I would rather step in it..than put up with it”…But Moos never lost his passion for athletics and returned to his Alma mater, Washington State, as AD in 2010. Moos said if he were ever to leave, he had a short list of schools he would consider, and Nebraska was at the top of the list. When the AD job in Lincoln came open , he decided to take a look. He was immediately impressed with UNL President Hank Bounds and Chancellor Ronnie Green and after an interview was hired 2 days later. Moos said one of his first phone calls was to former Nebraska coach and Athletic Director, Tom Osborne, who advised Moos he should talk with Matt Davison, who just so happens to be a very close friend of Scott Frost. Moos said he told his assistant to…”get Matt Davison in my office in 15 minutes!” and you can figure out the rest. Moos said Nebraska now has the right guy in place to rebuild the Football program and get Husker football back to where it was and where it should be.

Scott Frost then took center stage, hobbling on crutches after ankle surgery over the weekend. Even though he was probably in pain, Frost spoke at length about the excitement and enthusiasm he sees everywhere he goes. He talked about living in several small communities in Nebraska and how as a youngster he, like many other young Nebraskans, dreamed of playing for the Cornhuskers. He talked about returning Nebraska to a physical, disciplined, hard working team. Frost made no promises only to say that the coaches and players have a lot of work to do, but have made strides in strength and conditioning and teaching the players a new system. He believes he has a good group of players already in place and will hit the recruiting trail hard to bring in the best, in-state players, as well as others from around the country. Frost said he wants everyone in Nebraska to feel like they are part of the football program. More that once, Frost had to stop his remarks, as the Alliance fans applauded.

Following the remarks, Frost, Moos and Davison stayed until each fan got an autograph, photo or handshake. Frost will return to Lincoln to continue off season work, while Moos, Davison and assistant coaches Mario Verduzco, Frank Verducci, Jovan Dewitt, Jack Cooper, Troy Walters, Ryan Held, Sean Beckton, Demeitre Brim, Travis Fisher, Erik Chinander and Greg Austin will continue the Husker Nation Tour. They are scheduled to make stops in Imperial, McCook, Lexington, O’Neill, Aurora, Seward, Kearney, Hastings, Geneva, York, Norfolk, South Sioux City, West Point, Blair, Wahoo, Fremont, David City, Beatrice, Falls City, Auburn, Plattsmouth and Gretna.

Nebraska will open the season September 1, vs Akron in Lincoln.