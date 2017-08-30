Alliance United Methodist Church Helping With Texas Relief



The Alliance United Methodist Church located at 704 Box Butte Avenue will be helping send supplies to Texas for Hurricane Harvey relief. Below is a list of items they are seeking. You can put items in the large black containers in front of the church, drop them off in Room 202, or at the office. We spoke with the Church about what is happening, you can hear the interview below.

Cleaning Kit Materials:

One 5-Gallon bucket with resealable lid. Buckets from fast-food restaurant can be used if washed and cleaned. Do not use buckets that have stored chemicals such as paint or pool cleaner. Advertisements on the outside are acceptable.

Liquid laundry detergent. One 50oz or two 25-oz bottle(s) only

Liquid household cleaner. 12-16 oz. liquid cleaner that can be mixed with water. No spray cleaners

Dish soap. 16-28oz bottle, any brand

50 Clothespins

Clothesline. one 100-ft. or two 50-ft. lines. Cotton or plastic.

7 Sponges. No cellulose sponges due to mold issues. Remove from packaging

24-Roll heavy-duty trash bags. 33-45 gallon sizes. Remove from packaging.

18 Cleaning wipes. Handi-wipes o reusable wipes. No terry cleaning towels. Remove from packaging.

1 Can air freshener. Aerosol or pump

1 Insect-repellant spray. 6-140z. aerosol or spray pump with protective cover

2 Pair kitchen dishwashing gloves. Should be durable enough for multiple uses. Remove from packaging.

1 Pair work gloves. All cotton. All leather. Cotton with leather palm

5 Scouring pads. Remove from wrapper. No stainless steel, Brillo pads or SOS pads (nothing with soap built in)

1 Scrub brush. Plastic or wood handle

Plastic or wood handle 5 Dust masks

Assembly Directions

Place all liquid items in the bucket first. Place remaining items in the bucket fitting them around and between the liquid items. Sponges, scouring pads, clothespins and trash bags can be separated in order to fit all of the items in the bucket. Ensure the lid is closed securely.

Important Notes

All items must be new except for the actual bucket and lid.

All cleaning agents must be liquid and in plastic containers. No powders, please.

If you cannot find the requested size of a liquid item, use a smaller size. Including larger sizes on any item will prevent the lid from sealing.

If all of the items on the list are not included, please put a label on the bucket indicating what has been omitted.

Cleaning buckets are only used within the United States. They are not opened to verify the contents unless there are indication some items have been omitted.

UMCOR does require that all patriotic symbols be removed from the kit contents. For example, if an item in a kit has a stamp that contains the American Flag, that stamp must be removed, covered or blacked out.

Packing and Shipping Kits Instructions