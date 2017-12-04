Alliance Unified Bowling Team Wins State Title

Team Members with District Championship Plaque. Front from left: Tanner Holten, Kendall Nelson, Coach Laura Mangas. Back from left: Coach Joe Mangas, Abraham Curren, Adrien Fortner, Jacob McCracken. Alternate Preston Pohlman not pictured.

The Alliance High School Unified Bowling Team won the State Championship on Monday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The #4 seed Bulldogs defeated #5 West Point-Beemer in the opening round and #1 seed Fremont in the semi-finals to move into the Championship round, where Alliance defeated #2 seed Lincoln High to win the State Title.

Alliance High School has participated in the Unified Sports Bowling program for the last 2 years. Alliance qualified for the State Championships in 2016 and advanced to the Semi-finals. The Unified Sports Bowling team members include : Abraham Curran, Tanner Holten, Jacob McCracken, Kendall Nelson, Adrien Fortner and Preston Pohlman. The team is coached by Joe and Laura Mangas.