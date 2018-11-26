Alliance Unified Bowling Team Takes District Title

The Alliance Unified Bowling Team will be back to defend their State Championship following a dominating performance in the B-8 District Tournament Monday in North Platte. The Bulldogs took the team title with a 911 total score. Scottsbluff was the runner up at 784. North Platte finished 3rd at 743. McCook, 4th at 724. Cambridge, 5th at 696. Gordon/Rushville, 6th at 621 and South Platte, 7th at 587. The District Tournament was held at Wild Bill’s Fun Center in North Platte.

Alliance will play in the NSAA Unified Sports, Bowling State Championships, Monday December 3 at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln. The 8 – District Champions will compete for the State Title. This is the 3rd straight year Alliance has played in the State Tournament, advancing to the semi-finals in 2016 and winning the State Championship in 2017.

District Team Members : Front L-R: Coach Laura Mangas, Savanna Connelly (SR), Tanner Holten (SR). Back L-R: Hunter Rath (SR), Adrien Frotner (SR), Jacob McCracken (SR), Coach Joe Mangas. Not Pictured: Alternates, Alesha Fortner and Kendall Nelson.