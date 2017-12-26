Alliance Tractor Spotlight Business Of The Month

The Alliance Chamber of Commerce spotlight business of the month is Alliance Tractor in Alliance. According to Alliance Chamber, “Alliance Tractor Implement has been in farm equipment sales and service since 1951. The original owners, Gordon Keeley and Max Garwood, began their business with the Allis Chalmers line of tractors and equipment along with the New Holland line of hay equipment. New Holland remains as the main full line of tractors and equipment today. One of the keys to success over the years has been the low turnover of employees. Part of keeping people happy is dependent on their community involvement. Whether our people are serving on the local school board, coaching area youth, volunteering for local service organizations or partaking in the Chamber Ag Committee, giving back to the community is an important part of life.”