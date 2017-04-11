Alliance To Host Tree Care Clinics

The Alliance Park and Tree Board would like to invite the public to attend two free tree care clinics in Alliance. Doak Nickerson, Northwest District Forester with the Nebraska Forest Service will lead an outdoor workshop Saturday, April 22 on tree trimming/pruning techniques. Participants will meet at the front door of the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center located at 908 Yellowstone at 10:00 a.m. The outdoor workshop is expected to last approximately two hours.

Tom Weins, Certified Arborist will conduct a workshop regarding many subjects concerning tree health Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the basement of the Knight Museum and Sandhills Center. The first 50 participants at this workshop will receive a free, small potted Burr Oak tree. The Burr Oak is a large canopy tree recommended by the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum for our area.

Informational brochures will be available concerning a wide variety of tree related subjects. For more information, please call Connie at 762-1183.