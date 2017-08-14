Alliance To Host Several Eclipse Programs

The Alliance Eclipse Committee will be hosting five special eclipse programs the weekend prior to the Great American Eclipse of August 21, 2017. These special astronomy programs will be held in the Performing Arts Center, 1450 Box Butte Avenue. There is no charge to attend.

Friday, August 18 @ 7:00 p.m. – The Solar Wind Sherpas Study the Corona! Dr. Martina Arndt and Mr. Ben Boe of the Solar Wind Sherpas team will talk about the rare opportunities a total solar eclipse offers researchers and astronomers to learn more about the majesty of the sun’s corona.

Saturday, August 19 @ 1:00 p.m. – Towards the New Frontier: US and the 2017 American Total Solar Eclipse. Astronomer Lawrence Berz, Maine School of Science and Mathematics and Francis Malcolm Institute Planetarium Director, will explain what happens during solar eclipses and will share his experiences observing this phenomenon.

Saturday, August 19 @ 7:00 p.m. – NASA’s Eclipse Ballooning Project. Dr. Peggy Norris of the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, SD, is directing a team of students in launching a high-altitude weather balloon to 100,000 feet. The equipment they will attach will collect data and film the path of the shadow of the eclipse as it crosses western Nebraska. They are one of 55 teams in the U.S., and Alliance is one of 30 locations transmitting data to NASA.

Sunday, August 20 @ 1:00 p.m. – Eclipse Across America. Mark Bender is an eclipse chaser! He is also a professional filmmaker and educator. This summer he created the video series Eclipse Across America for the Curiosity Stream network, which features Carhenge. He is back in Alliance filming for his next production.

Sunday, August 20 @ 7:00 p.m. – SKYGLOW. Filmmaker Harun Mehmedinovic has created a time-lapse astrophotography and video series about North America’s starscapes and the threat of light pollution; and has recently published the book SKYGLOW