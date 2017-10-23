Alliance Teens Involved In Weekend Rollover



The Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office reports to Panhandle Post that at 5:23pm on Saturday, October 21st there was a one-vehicle rollover west of County Road 58 and Nance Road. Two Alliance minors, whose names can’t be released, were transported to Box Butte General Hospital. Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry says the underage juveniles were given the use of the vehicle by their mother. The teens did not have drivers licenses. Mowry says the mother is being charged with Child Abuse. The teens’ injuries are not life threatening.