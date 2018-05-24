Alliance Sweeps Morrill in Legion Baseball Wednesday

Alliance is off to a strong start this summer in American Legion Baseball senior play. The Spartans are 3-0 after sweeping Morrill Wednesday and exploding for 36 runs in the two victories.

In game one, Alliance scored 10 runs in the first three innings and took advantage of four Morrill errors to win a 14-0 decision in five.

Parker Knapp pitched all but one out for the win on the mound, striking out nine and allowing just three hits. Joel Baker, Peyton Pinedo and Ezra Ray all drove in a pair of runs while EJ Gomez doubled and tripled.

Game two saw an even faster offensive onslaught from the Spartans in a 22-3 victory. Alliance took an 11-0 lead after two, then added nine more runs in the third inning for a 20-0 lead before Morrill scored its first runs of the season.

Alliance hit seven doubles, one coming from the bat of Gomez as part of a 4-5 night with 4 RBI. Ray also drove in four during his three-hit night and the Spartans played a second straight error-free game while Morrill committed four miscues in game two.

Five Spartan pitchers combined for the win starting with Nathan Lauder’s two innings of one-hit ball and three strikeouts.

Morrill (0-2) looks for its first win of the summer when Kimball comes to the ball field Thursday night at 6:00.

Alliance takes on Twin Cities in Scottsbluff Thursday at 7:00 before embarking on the Gering Tournament over Memorial Day Weekend.