Alliance summer reading program to focus on space with ‘A Universe of Stories’

ALLIANCE – Registration for the Alliance Public Library’s summer reading program will begin Thursday May 23. All library patrons, from preschool to adult, are invited to come during regular library hours to sign up for “A Universe of Stories.” The theme is in honor of the 50th anniversary of the lunar landing and will focus primarily on outer space, with reading challenges, contests, and special programs for all ages from May 28-June 28. A special “outer space” themed make and take craft will also be available every weekday in the library.



Youth from preschool through the twelfth grade can participate in a reading challenge. Depending on their grade level, they will be challenged to read five, three, or one book per week, then bring their reading log to the library by 3 p.m. each Friday to be stamped. All books must be checked out from the Alliance Public Library. Those who accomplish their goal each week will receive coupons from local restaurants and will be eligible to win one of two t-shirts that will be given away each week. Those who finish all five weeks of reading and have their logs stamped on time will be put into a drawing for one of four Star Wars figures.

Adults (18 and over) can participate in two different reading contests: for any item checked out from the library between May 28 and June 28 at 3 p.m. they can enter to win a Celestron Powerseeker 127EQ telescope. Adults can also enter the “Exploring the Universe” contest by reading one book from each of four different categories; all who complete this contest will receive a certificate for a free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen and an entry to win a Universe-themed t-shirt.

Youth can enter either the “Build an Alien or Robot” contest for preschool-2nd graders or the “Build a 3-D Model of the Solar System” contest for third-12th grades. Winners of these contests will receive a telescope; complete rules and guidelines are available at the library.

The library will sponsor weekly programs for each age group. Children entering Kindergarten through fifth grades will have programs on Wednesdays at 2 p.m.; programs for middle school and high school students will take place on Tuesday afternoons; and adult programs will take place on Thursday evenings at 6:30. In addition, there is a special program for younger children on Friday, May 31, when Jet Propulsion from Ready, Jet Go will visit.

Several of the Wednesday programs are for all ages, including a “build day” for the alien/robot/3-D solar system contest from 1-3 p.m. on May 29, a performance by magician Jeff Quinn at 2 p.m. on June 19 and Space Camp games on the lawn from 1-3 p.m.on June 26. On June 6, there will be a Family Star Gazing program for all ages at 7:30. Please visit the Alliance Public Library, our website (http://libraries.ne.gov/alliance), or our Facebook page for more information.