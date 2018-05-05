Alliance Substations Cause Major Power Outages In Alliance

The City of Alliance is experiencing a major power outage Saturday morning through portions of Alliance. According to local readers and listeners the power outages occurred around the time of 10:30am. Two substations have caused these problems. According to Alliance City Manager Rick Kuckkahn, “We’re about to re-energize the 35-4 substation. We couldn’t find anything wrong so suspect an animal tripped a breaker.” This power outage is affecting a large area of the City of Alliance. Kuckkahn says, “Half the town approximately.” City crews are very busy at this time. Panhandle Post has heard some areas of town are coming back as of 11:40am. Kuckkahn has also passed along that one of the two substations affected are re-energized and back to functioning as of 12 noon.

Below are the areas in Alliance being affected by the power outage:

-North Emerson

-North Box Butte

-Lakefield

-South Potash

-Flack

-South East Alliance near Parker