Alliance Street Overlay Project Begins This Week

Construction on the Alliance Street Overlay Project will begin this week. Simon Contractors will serve as the contractor for the project, which will include concrete repairs, utility adjustments, bituminous milling and asphalt overlay work items.
The project will include the following locations:
2nd Street from Niobrara Avenue to Potash Avenue
4th Street from Emerson Avenue to Box Butte Avenue
Mississippi Avenue from 2nd Street to 11th Street
Yellowstone Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street
Sweetwater Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street
Niobrara Avenue from 3rd Street to 10th Street
Laramie Avenue from 4th Street to 10th Street
Buchfinck Avenue from 16th Street to 14th Street
West 21st Street from Box Butte Avenue west 500 feet
Emerson Avenue from 25th Street to north of 31st Street
Intersection of 18th and Box Butte Avenue
Vehicular access will be available during the construction when and where it is possible.
Residents will be given 48 hours notification prior to street closure, regarding the dates and times. Simon Contractors will be utilizing barricades and flaggers, which will clearly designate all construction areas. Motorists should use caution when entering and exiting the construction zones. The project is anticipated to be complete by July 2017.