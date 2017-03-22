Alliance Street Overlay Project Begins This Week

Construction on the Alliance Street Overlay Project will begin this week. Simon Contractors will serve as the contractor for the project, which will include concrete repairs, utility adjustments, bituminous milling and asphalt overlay work items.

The project will include the following locations:

2nd Street from Niobrara Avenue to Potash Avenue

4th Street from Emerson Avenue to Box Butte Avenue

Mississippi Avenue from 2nd Street to 11th Street

Yellowstone Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street

Sweetwater Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street

Niobrara Avenue from 3rd Street to 10th Street

Laramie Avenue from 4th Street to 10th Street

Buchfinck Avenue from 16th Street to 14th Street

West 21st Street from Box Butte Avenue west 500 feet

Emerson Avenue from 25th Street to north of 31st Street

Intersection of 18th and Box Butte Avenue

Vehicular access will be available during the construction when and where it is possible.

Residents will be given 48 hours notification prior to street closure, regarding the dates and times. Simon Contractors will be utilizing barricades and flaggers, which will clearly designate all construction areas. Motorists should use caution when entering and exiting the construction zones. The project is anticipated to be complete by July 2017.