Alliance Statehood Celebration Proclamation, City Council Full Audio



The Alliance City Council held a regular meeting on Tuesday January 17th at 7pm in the school board meeting room. Council members introduced a new employee to the City of Alliance. Dusty Doggett is the new Airport Maintenance Worker. The council approved proclamations that will be happening soon in the city of Alliance. Alliance Statehood 150th Celebration will be February 25th through March 1st with many events scheduled to be promoted soon including a play by the Main Street Players, local musicians, a birthday with free cake, and more. Catholic Schools Week will be January 29th through February 4th, and Lutheran School Week will be January 22nd through the 28th. The board also approved several items including a conditional use permit application of Wes and Angy Fancher for Fancher Speedway located at East Kansas Street (304 Woolrich Road). Fancher wishes to have about fifteen hookups for campers. Another condition use permit for Dale Jeske Jr. Mr. Jeske wishes to rezone his property commonly addressed 2131 CR 59, which is adjacent and north of Carhenge from A, Agriculture to C-3, Highway Commerical. Jeske will be building an RV Park on his property overlooking Carhenge with 20 to 30 spaces for Campers and Recreational Vehicles, with the hope of attracting visitors to Carhenge and Box Butte County. Jeske says eventually he would like to have a building suitable for holding receptions and other gatherings as well as covered areas for picnicking. It was noted that Jeske has done a great job cleaning up this land. Councilman Reynolds thinks this is a wonderful thing especially north of Carhenge. Reynolds made a motion that this resolution goes back to staff to remove the barrier conditions at the next council meeting February 2nd. Other items on the agenda Tuesday night were the blighted and substandard designation with syre addition with property located in the area south of highway 2 between A street and Melody Lane, a bond disclosure compliance policy, special designated liquor licenses for Bands on the Bricks working together with Gathering Spot, Players Sports Bar, and Sandhillers Saloon. The dates set for Bands on the Bricks 2017 are July 14th, 21st, 28th, and August 4th. The Alliance Police Department will also purchase a sleuth server for $17,294.61. Sleuth is a record management system. This resolution will authorize the budget transfer of $2,400 from Capital Outlay – Operations Equipment and $3,000 from Capital Outlay – Operations Vehicle to complete the purchase, as the police department already has budget authority in the amount of $12,000 for the upgrade.

For the full audio of the Alliance City Council meeting, and all approvals you can listen below.