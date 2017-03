The Alliance Kiwanis Club is gearing up to present another Stars Of Tomorrow competition.  Time is running out to enter your talented tot or teen in the show.

Entries for the 61st annual Stars of Tomorrow must be postmarked no later than Friday March 17, 2017 to be eligible.

To obtain an entry form, call John McGhehey, 763-2100 (at work) or Ted Bohlen 762-5650.