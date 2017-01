Alliance Spartan Baseball Registration and Mandatory Parent/ Player Meeting:

When: January 14th, 2017. Where: Alliance High School ( Commons Area). Time: 5:00 P.M. New players please bring Certified Birth Certificate (no Copies), They will be returned as soon as they are verified.

Please contact General manager Marty Dean for more information @ Alliancespartans@gmail.com or (308)-760-8341