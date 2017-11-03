Alliance Snow Removal Action Plan

Winter is an unpredictable experience in the City of Alliance. Snow and ice can be challenging for both residents and City street crews to control. When a snow emergency is declared by the City of Alliance, residents living on an Emergency Snow Route are required to remove their vehicles from the street. Emergency Snow Routes are priority routes which provide access to schools, main arterial streets and give emergency personnel clear access. If you do not have adequate space in your personal driveway, please move your vehicle to a side street while the Emergency Snow Route is being plowed.

The City Manager may declare a Snow Emergency under any level of snowfall if it is deemed appropriate. If a Snow Emergency is declared, a CodeRed Emergency Notification will be issued. Sign up for CodeRed is available on the City webpage at www.cityofalliance.net.

It is the intention of the City of Alliance to clear the roadways of snow to allow traffic to flow at a reasonable rate after a snowfall. In the interest of providing consistent and reliable service to the citizens of Alliance, the following guidelines will be used for snow removal, however all or part of the City’s action plan may be changed to fit extenuating circumstances.

The time at which employees begin snow removal will vary depending on the weather conditions or type of snowfall event. A heavy wet snow or a light fluffy snow as well as the expected ambient temperature will help determine the type of response implemented. Once the majority of the snowfall has ceased or the forecast predicts it will stop, removal will begin. During an ongoing snowfall, attempts will be made to continuously keep Emergency Snow Routes open.

Secondary streets not listed on the Emergency Snow Route will not be cleared unless there are unusual circumstances or until the Emergency Snow Routes no longer need attention.

During any snowfall event, the Street Department will generally follow the procedures listed below to remove snow/ice from City streets. These are guidelines and may be changed to adapt to specific circumstances or weather conditions. Streets with newly poured concrete will not be treated with salt.

.5 inches to 3 inches

Emergency Snow Routes will be salted/sanded.

Intersections near schools, hospital, hills, overpasses, Emergency Snow Routes or other identified high priority areas will be cleared, salted and or sanded.

Consideration is always made to sand all intersections if heavy and prolonged snowfall occurs.

3 inches to 6 inches

Beginning with Emergency Snow Routes, all streets will be plowed and sanded/salted as needed.

6 inches or more

Snow Emergency will be declared.

Beginning with Emergency Snow Routes, all streets will be plowed and sanded/salted as needed.

Plows will pass down the driving lanes of residential streets to clear a pathway for through traffic. Snow removal equipment will not weave around parked vehicles nor will they fill gutters with snow that will stop water flow upon melt if possible. Residential side streets may require plowing in certain other conditions which are mostly affected by wind speed and direction.

Designated snow routes included in the Municipal Code are as follows:

Section 26-93. – Establishment of snow emergency routes.

The following streets are declared to be snow emergency routes within the City.

(1) U. S. Highway Nos. 385, 87 and 2 within the corporate limits

(2) Cody Avenue from Third Street to Kansas Street

(3) Emerson Avenue from the northern corporate limits to Third Street

(4) Box Butte Avenue from Twenty-Fifth Street to First Street

(5) Mississippi Avenue from Tenth Street to Third Street

(6) Potash Avenue from Third Street to Kansas Street

(7) Third Street from Flack Avenue to the corporate limits

(8) All of Tenth Street included within the corporate limits

(9) Sixteenth Street from Buchfinck Avenue to Box Butte Avenue

(10) Twenty-Fifth Street from Emerson Avenue to Sweetwater Avenue

(11) Kansas Street from Highway 2 to Highway 385

(12) Buchfinck Avenue from Tenth Street to Sixteenth Street

(13) Black Hills Avenue from Third Street to Tenth Street

(14) Sixth Street from Mississippi Avenue to Grand Avenue

(15) Grand Avenue from Sixth Street to Seventh Street

(16) Seventh Street from Grand Avenue to Mississippi Avenue