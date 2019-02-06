Alliance Shopko store to close

Panhandle Post has received news that the Alliance Shopko on Flack Avenue will be closing the first week of May.

The Gordon and Ogallala Shopko recently closed on Dec. 22, and the Kimball store will be closing by March 3.



The following information about Shopko store closures was posted earlier this year on the company’s website:

“Shopko, a leading operator of general merchandise stores throughout the Central, Western and Pacific Northwest regions of the U.S., announced that it, along with its subsidiaries, has filed voluntary petitions for a court-supervised financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.”



“This announcement is an important step towards protecting our future and ensuring our ability to continue delivering the high-quality products and services that our customers are accustomed to receiving.”

“Today’s announcement provides clarity about the path forward for us, and we are confident the outcome will be a stronger Shopko.”