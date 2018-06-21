Alliance Seniors To Host Conley Memorial Tournament, Pinedo Signs With McCook CC

The Alliance First National Spartan Senior Legion Baseball Team will host the Annual Clair Conley Memorial Tournament this weekend. This tournament is named in honor of long time Spartans Manager Clair Conley, who was instrumental in the development of the Legion programs in Alliance. Games will run Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Alliance at Bower/Shankland Field. The 8 teams will be split into 2 pools, with Pool A consisting of Alliance, Sidney, Gordon/Rushville and Martin, SD. Pool B will feature Gering, Buckley, Morrill and Chadron. Action begins Friday, June 22, with Alliance to meet Gordon/Rushville at 10:30 am. Gordon/Rushville will face Martin at 12:30 pm. Sidney vs Martin at 2 pm and Alliance will meet Sidney at 5 pm. Prior to the Alliance-Sidney game, the Spartans will recognize the Alliance Old-Timers Baseball and Softball Coaches and Players.

The Saturday schedule will have Gering facing Morrill at 9 am. Gering will play Buckley at 11:30 am. Buckley vs Chadron at 2 pm. Chadron vs Morrill at 4:30 pm and Alliance will play Martin at 7 pm.

Sunday, Gordon/Rushville will meet Sidney at 10 am. Morrill vs Buckley at 12:30 pm and Chadron vs Gering at 3 pm. The Pool A winner will meet the Pool B winner at 5:30 pm for the Tournament Championship.

Prior to Wednesday nights Alliance Senior game vs Chadron, Spartan Pitcher/Outfielder Peyton Pinedo signed a Letter of Intent to attend McCook Community College to play baseball. Peyton started out in the Alliance T-ball program and progressed through the Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth Leagues and has played 1st base, outfield and pitched for the Spartan Juniors and Seniors. Peyton plans to Major in Sports Management. He is a 2018 Graduate of Alliance High School and is the son of Lori and Josh Fletcher and Jamie and Kristina Pinedo of Alliance.

Front: L-R, Lori Fletcher and Peyton Pinedo. Back: L-R , Josh Fletcher, Coach Adrian Gonzales, Coach Carlos Palomo, Jamie Pinedo and Kristina Pinedo.