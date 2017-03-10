Alliance, Scottsbluff Headed to State Basketball Semifinals

Class B

Alliance 65, Platteview 60

Typically the 4-5 seed game at State Basketball is a pretty good one and that was no exception Thursday when Alliance and Platteview got together to begin Class B action. Alliance earned a trip into Friday’s semifinals with a 65-60 win.

Austin Luger keyed the Alliance offense with 23 points, 11 in the first quarter, and he hit three of Alliance’s 10 triples. Kyle King buried five treys, three in the 2nd period that helped counter four 3-point baskets from Platteview and Alliance led 35-30 at the break. Platteview went on a run and led briefly at 43-40 in the 3rd before Luger and Jack Matulka took over for nine of the next 11 Bulldog points and a 51-45 lead going to the fourth quarter. They’d never relinquish the lead.

The Bulldogs get the top seed Gretna Dragons in today’s semifinals at 1:00. Gretna crushed Bennington 59-36, turning a one-point halftime lead into a rout by outscoring Bennington 28-6 in the second half and not allowing a Bennington point in the 4th quarter.

Scottsbluff 53, Crete 42

Scottsbluff got a scare from seven-seed Crete, down 20-18 at the half, but the Bearcats pulled out a win to make the other Class B semifinal 53-42. Dru Kuxhausen was limited to just a dozen points, eight coming in the 4th quarter. Landon Walker landed 20 points to lead the Cats. Scottsbluff plays at 2:45 today against three-seed Aurora. The Huskies crushed Elkhorn South 75-46.

Class D2

Riverside 70, Garden County 27

Garden County had a huge assignment going up against top-seed Riverside and saw the season close on a 70-27 defeat. The Eagles couldn’t top single-digit scoring in any quarter and trailed 18-6 after one, and 40-14 at half. Garden County’s season closes with 17 wins and the first State trip since 1939.