Alliance School Board, City Council Political Forum (Full Audio)

On Monday night the Alliance Chamber of Commerce hosted a political candidate forum for Alliance City Council, sales tax, and Alliance School Board. City Council candidates running for the three seats are Annora Bentley, Mike Dafney and incumbents Earl Jones, Pasha Korber-Gonzalez and Ralph Yeager. Jim Fistler was not present. School Board candidates for three positions are Edison Red Nest III, Jacquelyn Mach, Cristy Whirlwind Horse and incumbent Tim Kollars. Amanda Mockerman was not present at the forum as well. You can listen to the full audio of the political forum below.