Alliance “Santa’s Helpers” Event To Be Held Sunday

Alliance will hold the annual “Santa’s Helpers” kids Christmas Party, Sunday, Dec. 16 at the Alliance Eagles Club. The event will begin at 6 pm.

Santa’s Helpers began as a project of the Alliance Jaycee Jills in the 1990’s, where Box Butte County Children, of low income families, have the opportunity to come and select Christmas gifts for themselves and members of their families. The event organizers receive a list of families from county offices and organizations and send invitations to those families. The families then RSVP back with names of family members and the number of gifts needed. A large number of gifts are purchased or donated from various fundraisers held throughout the year. The event Organizers also place Christmas Trees at local merchants with ornaments which residents can select and then purchase and wrap a gift for a girl or boy of a specific age and return it to the store prior to the Santa’s Helper party. On the night of the party, volunteer helpers assist the children in selecting gifts for themselves and their family members. The Children get to visit Santa Claus and receive a bag of treats. In past years members of the Alliance High School, girls and boys basketball teams, FFA, FBLA, Key Club, Cheerleaders and others along with numerous adult volunteers have helped with this event.

Santa’s Helpers reminds parents of children invited, to please return the self addressed, stamped post card before Dec. 15. Cookie donations should be dropped off at the Alliance Eagles Club between 9 am and noon on Dec. 16. Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation may send it to: Santa’s Helpers, PO Box 121, Alliance NE 69301. Contact Julie Johnson at 308-762-8022 or Karen Trussell at 308-762-8505 with any questions.