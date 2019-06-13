Alliance runs win streak to eight with sweep of Buckley

In American Legion Baseball Wednesday the Alliance Spartans ran their win streak to eight in a row with a doubleheader sweep over the Buckley Bombers (Chappell).

The opener was an offensive showcase that Alliance pulled out 12-7 in overcoming five errors. Trevor Dubray, Caeson Clarke and Peyton Pinedo each drove in two runs and Chase King pitched four innings of one-hit ball while Alliance built a big lead to take control early.

In game two, the Spartans pulled out a much tamer contest, 2-1, behind JJ Garza and Pinedo on the mound who struck out 15 Buckley hitters.

Tied 1-1 in the eighth inning, Devin Garcia reached on a fielder’s choice bunt, went to second on a passed ball, third on a ground out, then scored the winning run on another passed ball for the walk-off victory.

Alliance improves to 13-3 in senior-level play.