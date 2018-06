Beginning Thursday, June 28 at 6:30 a.m., Kansas Street from the intersection of Cody Avenue, proceeding west to Highway 385, will be closed to through traffic for construction work on the Heartland Expressway. Cody Avenue to Third Street (Highway 2) will be the temporary detour route.  Businesses located within the closed area, will continue to have access to their property. The closure will be for approximately 24-36 hours, weather permitting.