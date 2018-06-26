Alliance Residents Receive Free Landfill Passes

City of Alliance residential utility customers will receive two (2) landfill passes in the mail for use at the Alliance Municipal Landfill. Most household items accepted, with the exception of tires, appliances, construction materials and demolition debris. Please present the coupon to the landfill attendant at the time of use. The coupons are not transferrable and will expire June 30, 2019. The landfill is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. and Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.