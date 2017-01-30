Alliance Resident will get Prison Time

21-year-old Bradley Benzel of Alliance will serve prison time for a burglary committed at Minatare High School. Benzel’s allotted time will be three to five years according to Scottsbluff County District Judge Randy Lippstreau. Benzel was arrested August 3rd, 2016 for breaking into Minatare High. Authorities say videos showed Benzel with a handgun stolen in a previous Sheridan County burglary,. Benzel is also wanted for burglarizing a Hay Springs convenience store. Benzel was released from prison last spring after serving a year for attempted burglary, felony assault of an officer, and issuing a bad check, all of which occurred in Box Butte County.