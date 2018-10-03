Alliance Resident Struck By Vehicle

According to Alliance Police Chief John Kiss, “On October 2, 2018, at approximately 11:21 A.M., the Alliance Police Department responded to a call to an injury accident in the 2200 block of Big Horn Avenue. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 2012 Mercedez Benz 4Dr Sport had backed out of the drive located at 2201 Big Horn Avenue and struck a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk.”

“The driver was identified as Frederik L. Kohler, age 66, of Alliance. The pedestrian was identified as Marlene L. Thompson, age 84, of Alliance.”

“Ms. Thompson was treated and transported by the Alliance Nebraska Emergency Unit to Box Butte General Hospital. She was then Life Watched to Regional West Medical Center for additional treatment.”

“At this time there have been no charges as this crash is still under investigation by the Alliance Police Department.”