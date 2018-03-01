Alliance Resident Running For NE Congress

“Candidate announcement releases are printed verbatim. Panhandle Post will print all candidate announcements as they are provided to us.”

According to candidate Larry Bolinger, “I’m running for NE Congress Dist. 3 House of Representatives.”

“I’m a Veterans from Alliance, NE. I worked hard for everything i got and never had anything handed to me. I put myself through college and then started my own business in 1998. I know the struggles of what many people go through working 2 or 3 jobs just to get by, because I’ve been there. My goal in my campaign is to make life better for everyone. Make it easier to get by, make it easier to start your own business and take away some of the government restrictions that get in the way of having the good life.”

“The government’s proper function is to act as a referee to see the rules are obeyed. This is an issue in which I firmly believe. I was in politics for over a decade and I’ve seen many times in which local, state and federal government politician weren’t following the law as outlined by our fore fathers, by our legislature and by congress. In many cases I’ve seen unlawful acts by our elected officials, and when the public calls them on this, they don’t correct themselves. Nobody up the chain of command corrects the issue.”



“What you get is government that will just go with the flow. Going with the flow ends up being a steam-roller rolling over the people who voted them into office. I firmly believe everyone is accountable for their actions or lack thereof. I will hold our government officials accountable.”



“Reducing compounded government will help put money back into our schools, Medicare, Medicaid, VA and Hud housing, child care programs and secure our Social Security.”



Franklin Roosevelt hit the nail on the head when he said, “We have the greatest spending administration in peace-time in all of our history, and which has piled bureau on bureau, commission on commission, and has failed to anticipate dire need to reduce earning power of our people. We need to stop borrowing to meet deficits. We need to break up the norm of compounded government systems.”



“Compounded government systems is how we ended up spending 35 – 38% on taxes. The only way to get this down is by getting rid of programs and/or reducing redundant agencies. I will make it a goal to reduce this agency overlapping agency.”



“We need to defund the Bureau of Land Management and make it into a grant program. The government must give back the land to the private owners, county, state and tribal communities, Instead of the focused of land management force as a federal program. I know some areas the BLM control is for habitat. What needs to be done is providing grants to preserve those habitats, which each state’s game and parks should manage. That keeps the money and interests in the state rather than in someone interests out of the state.”



“Defunding and dismantling 95% of the workforce of this federal government BLM agency would put the work where it is needed, into the hands of each individual state.”



“This will add grants to fund state parks, add funds into the national guard, and provide more funding to help secure farming and ranching businesses. It will put more funds back into military bases and forts, as they would be managed by the military rather than the BLM.”



“This will take away the BLM business of strip-mining our lands. We have an obligation to protect our land, and we can only do this on a state by state basis and not by the federal government.”



“In Nebraska, the government decreased the funding for the Offutt Airforce Base, and it was left to the state to pay that expense. This is something that is supposed to be paid by federal tax dollars.”



“As your Congressman, I will make this an issue in congress to have that money reimbursed and make sure our federal government is held accountable. Offutt played a major war in our country’s defense for 100 years, and I expect it to be there for many more.”

“Cleaner Energy Investment: I would like to see more invested into clean coal technology and coal bi-products. I want to be able to protect the Rail Road and Mining jobs and the other entities that those impact. By pushing more interest in clean coal can help secure those jobs. I don’t want to see another issues with the EPA and emissions that caused thousands their jobs and homes across the state of Nebraska and the best way to do that is upgrade our coal technology. I would like to prevent that from happening again. Clean coal technology and bi-products can cut emissions by as much as 50% in the production of energy and in road construction.”

“I am writing to ask for support and/ or donations in my running for office. Donations can be sent through the campaign website or gofundme website listed below. And if you have any questions or need help on a project just let me know.”

Larry Bolinger

Candidate for Congress Dist. 3 Nebraska

Republican candidate for the House of Representatives

Address: 507 Niobrara, Alliance, NE 69301

Cell: 308-760-7346

Email: CongressionalCandidate@larrybolinger.com

Website: https://congressionalcandidate.larrybolinger.com/

Donate: https://www.gofundme.com/LarryBolingerCampaign

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/LarryBolinger/​