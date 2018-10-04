Alliance Resident Passes Away From Car Accident

According to Alliance Police Chief John Kiss, “The Alliance Police Department is sad to report that the victim of the accident of October 2, 2018, Marlene Thompson, passed away on October 3, 2018 at approximately 5:25 P.M. at Regional West Medical Center.”

“On October 2, 2018, at approximately 11:20 A.M., a 2012 Mercedes Benz driven by Frederik L. Kohler, Age 66, of Alliance was backing out of his driveway located at 2201 Big Horn Avenue. The investigation revealed that Ms. Thompson was walking and was struck by the rear end of Mr. Kohlers vehicle.”

“An autopsy was ordered by Box Butte County Attorney Travis Rodak. The investigation of the matter and the possible recommendation of criminal charges is ongoing.”