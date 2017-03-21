Alliance Red Cross Swimming Lessons

Red Cross swim lessons will be conducted at Big Blue Bay this summer. Registration for lessons will be offered during the KCOW Home Show on Saturday, April 1 in the High School Commons area from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Payment of $30.00 per child is required at the time of registration. To expedite the process, the registration form is available on the City of Alliance webpage @ www.cityofalliance.net under the Parks and Recreation Department. Please bring the completed registration form to the Home Show. Please contact the Knight Museum & Sandhills Center at 762-2384 for additional information. No early or phone registrations will be accepted. The lesson schedule is available on the City webpage and the Alliance Nebraska Parks and Pool Facebook page.

The following dates have been assigned for each level:

5 year olds – July 10 through July 14

Level One – June 12 through June 16

July 17 through July 21

Level Two – June 19 through June 24

July 24 through July 29

Level Three – June 5 through June 16

June 19 through June 30

Level Four – June 5 through June 16

June 19 through June 30

Level Five – July 10 through July 21