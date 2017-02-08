Alliance Recycling Study Results, Full City Council Audio





On Tuesday Evening the Alliance City Council met for their regular public meeting to discuss many items on the agenda including recycling study results that were presented by Council member Pasha Korber-Gonzalez. This study was prepared by Eco-Cycle, Engineering Solutions & Design, Inc. and WasteCap Nebraska. Below are document photos of the recycling study summary.







Other items on the agenda included a request of Scott Bolinger for the removal of all regulations pertaining to abandoned churches or schools, and mix zoning. There was also a public hearing on Shannon Alwin for a conditional use permit to operate a twelve-child daycare facility at 1511 Emerson Avenue, which was approved. There were three other public hearings on the one and six year street improvement plans, and the blighted and substandard study for the property located in the area bordered on the south of 1st street, on the north by 3rd street, the west by Big Horn Avenue, the east of Laramie Avenue, and the Central School area. Resolutions continued with the rehabilitation of Alliance sewer lift stations B and C with K.L. Wood & Company in the amount of $383,100, along with a couple other resolutions. Finance Director Randy Waggener also presented the 1st quarter financial statements. Below is the full city council audio from Tuesday night.