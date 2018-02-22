Alliance Public Transit Bus Barn, Parks Facility Tabled Again at Council (Audio)

Alliance City Council met on Tuesday night to discuss an extensive meeting agenda at 7pm. They introduced new employees including: Museum employee Jodi Ringbauer, Utility Office Carmen Minnick, Library Cynthia Horn, and City Clerk Office Alyssa Lang. There was also a proclamation for FFA week which is February 17th through the 24th, as well as, Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

There was a classification plan amendment that was prepared for Council’s consideration to amend the City’s current classification plan. Staff is requesting several modifications to match the organizational changes being recommended by the City Manager Rick Kuckkahn. You can hear about the changes in the City with the audio below.

There was a public hearing on the one and six year street improvement plans. Coucil spoke about the rehabilitation of runway 8/26 project. Council talked about the renewal with All Seasons Landscaping for the maintenance of the City’s various flower beds located on the City properties throughout the community. The total contract for this year is $34,460.

Council tabled the architect agreement for public transit bus barn and parks maintenance facility. This will be resurfaced at a later meeting. You can listen to the full audio below.