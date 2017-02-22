Alliance Public Schools Foundation Wall Of Fame Nominees Sought

Once again the Alliance Public Schools Foundation is looking for Nominees for its distinguished Wall of Fame honor. For the past several years the Foundation has selected an Alliance High School Graduate as their Wall of Fame Recipient. This honor is bestowed on a graduate that has exhibited outstanding accomplishments and service in their profession and/or community. Nomination forms can be found on the Alliance Public Schools Foundation website or picked up at the Administration Building. Completed forms can be sent via e-mail to Amy Varner, ASPF Director at avarner@apschools.org, or mailed to the Administration office. (1604 Sweetwater, Alliance, NE 69301). Feel free to contact Amy Varner with any questions. She can be reached at via her e-mail or her phone number is