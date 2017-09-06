Alliance Public Schools Forced To Make Some Changes

According to Alliance Public School Superintendent Dr. Troy Unzicker, ” I am sad to report the school district has been forced to make some changes. We have had thousands of dollars worth of vandalism at numerous properties. The vandalism seems to be on the rise. Most recently we have received damage to slides at our elementary due to misuse and or vandalism. We cannot allow this to continue to go unchecked. I am currently taking bids for video surveillance equipment to help with this issue. Once signage is received, we will be closing the areas under our control from dusk to dawn. If this does not deter the vandalism, the next step will be to lock all access to areas such as the track and the elementary playgrounds. We ask everyone’s support in controlling these areas so we don’t have to lock them up. Please let school authorities or law enforcement know of any unusual activity at any of our properties.”