Alliance Public School Foundation to hold ‘Amazing Race’ Fundraiser

The Alliance Public Schools Foundation will be holding a fundraiser on April 27.



The fundraiser is called the “Amazing Race”, which will be followed by a dinner at the Westside Event Center. The Fundraiser begins at 3 PM.

Alliance Public School Foundation Executive Director Amy Varner reminds people attending to get a team of four people together, decorate your car and clothing outfits, and come complete a scavenger hunt.

After the scavenger hunt, the dinner will start at 5:30 PM. There will also be an auction, and the crowning of the winning team and best decorated car.

You can purchase tickets from any APSF board members, administration office, Chamber of Commerce, and Farmers State Bank.

Proceeds will be used for scholarships for Alliance High School Seniors and Graduates.

For more information contact Amy Varner at (308) 760-8088